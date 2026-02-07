news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
“As a tech leader, please check yourself.”
A couple of weeks ago, I was standing at the podium at the Fairphone headquarters, talking to my colleagues about our performance in the last quarter of 2025. And while I stood there, I had to take a moment to appreciate just the sheer diversity of the faces staring back at me.
-
CNX Software ☛ Review of XIAO ePaper DIY Kit EE02 13.3-inch color E-Ink display with SenseCraft HMI and Arduino
Seeed Studio has sent us a sample of the XIAO ePaper DIY Kit EE02 for review. The kit is comprised of an ESP32-S3 board driving a 13.3-inch Spectra 6 color E-Ink display with 1600 x 1200 resolution. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 (LE) wireless connectivity, and features a USB Type-C port for power and programming, a battery connector with an on/off power switch, a built-in charging circuit, a Reset button, and three user buttons.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi 4 dual RAM variant introduced to mitigate RAM price increases and supply challenges
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Raspberry Pi has decided to introduce a dual RAM variant of the Raspberry Pi 4 to allow DRAM supply chain flexibility along with manufacturing process improvement using intrusive reflow soldering. As you may remember, Raspberry Pi first increased the price of most Raspberry Pi 4/5 boards last December while launching the Raspberry Pi 5 1GB RAM to offer a $45 option.
-
Linux.org ☛ Review: Libre Computer Solitude AML-S905D3-CC Single Board Computer
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Mudi 7 travel router runs 5G NR alongside tri-band Wi-Fi 7
The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ New Raspberry Pi 4 models splits RAM across dual chips
A new version of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B has been (quietly) introduced. The key difference? It now uses a dual-RAM configuration.
The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (PCB 13a) adopts a dual-RAM configuration to ‘improve supply chain flexibility’ and manufacturing efficiency, per a company product change notice document.
-
PR Newswire ☛ Zephyr Project Welcomes BeagleBoard.org, Chengdu Jingrong Lianchuang Technology, Embedd, openEuler, Savoir-faire Linux, SevenLab and Schneider Electric to its Growing Ecosystem
Today, the Zephyr® Project announced that Chengdu Jingrong Lianchuang Technology, Embedd, Savoir-faire Linux, SevenLab and Schneider Electric have joined the ecosystem as Silver members. Additionally, BeagleBoard.org and openEuler have expanded their collaboration with Zephyr by becoming Associate members to foster deeper collaboration across embedded and edge computing communities.
Zephyr, an open source project that launched under the Linux Foundation in 2016, builds a secure, connected and flexible RTOS for future-proof and resource-constrained devices. It is a proven RTOS ecosystem, created by developers that is easy to deploy and manage.