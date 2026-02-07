Tux Machines

Maca 2 enables high-power wireless connectivity for UAV and robotic systems

The system is built on Qualcomm’s QCS405 system-on-chip, featuring a 650 MHz 24Kc MIPS processor paired with 128 MB of RAM and 32 MB of onboard flash.

Axera AX8850 edge platform arrives in a pyramid-style design

Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

Mudi 7 travel router runs 5G NR alongside tri-band Wi-Fi 7

The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.

9to5Linux

Calibre 9.2 Ebook Manager Improves the Bookshelf View, Ebook Viewer, and More

Calibre 9.2 is here to improve ZIP output by allowing us to change the template engine used for HTML templating from Templite to Mustache for greater safety and performance, and adds a new option to the check library features to allow us to rebuild the annotations search index.

Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More

Highlights of Ardour 9.0 include dedicated pianoroll windows by double-clicking on a MIDI region to edit it, direct editing of the contents of MIDI cues, region FX support to apply any plugin to a given audio region only, and the ability to record directly into cue slots, which makes Ardour a “looper”.

Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras

Darktable 5.4.1 looks like a small maintenance update that fixes several bugs and issues, and only introduces two new noise profiles for the Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR cameras. There’s no additional base camera support, nor new white balance presets included in this update.

Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support

Ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework for a modern UI/UX experience, the Krita 6 release promises major new features like Wayland color management support when Krita runs in native Wayland mode. However, for now, Krita 6 will only support KDE’s KWin window and composite manager.

KDE Gear 25.12.2 Brings Improvements to Dolphin, NeoChat, Kate, and Other Apps

Coming about a month after KDE Gear 25.12.1, the KDE Gear 25.12.2 release updates the Dolphin file manager to reload context menu plugins when changing the configuration, avoid using the dynamic view if any items in the view are expanded, and ensure the font dialog retains the last custom selection.

Spectrum: The Natural Resource That Makes Wireless Connectivity Work

Spectrum is one of the most essential—yet least visible—parts of the Internet ecosystem. It’s the foundation that enables billions of people and devices to connect wirelessly, across vast distances and diverse environments. 

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 07, 2026

Ah, ha! you are at last in my domain, little fool!

  1. It's Not About Speed, It's About the Message (or Its Depth)
    Better to write news than to just link to news if there's commentary that the news may merit
  2. Mobbing at the European Patent Office (EPO) - Part IV - EPO Can Get Away With Murders, Suicide Clusters, and Systematic and Prolonged Bullying by 'Team Campinos' ("Alicante Mafia" as Insiders Call It)
    Nobody in the Council or the EU/EC/EP gives a damn as long as laws are broken to fabricate 'growth'
  3. Jeff Bezos Isn't Just Killing the Washington Post, He's Killing Thousands of News Sites/Newsrooms (in Dozens of Languages) That Rely on It for Many Decades Already
    Not just slopfarms; even the Ukraine-based reporters are culled by Bezos, who's looking to please the dictators of the world
  4. Central Staff Committee Confronted António Campinos for Giving His Cocaine-Addicted Friend Over 100,000 Euros to Do Nothing, Just Pretend to be Ill, While Cutting the Salaries of Everybody Else
    "On the agenda: Amicale framework & Financial assistance for courses"
  5. How to Win Lawsuits in 5 Simple Steps
    Keep issuing threats every week and send 60 kilograms of legal papers to the target
  6. Living in Freedom When 'False Flag Operations' Like EFF Get Captured by Billionaires to Take Freedom Away
    There are many ways to think of Software Freedom

  7. Gemini Links 06/02/2026: Git and Email Patches; MNT Pocket Reform
    Links for the day
  8. Geminispace Net Growth in 2026 About a Capsule a Day
    A pace like this means net gain of ~300 per year, i.e. about the same as last year
  9. Benjamin Henrion Warned About the Illegal and Unconstitutional Unified Patent Court (UPC) in FOSDEM 2026
    Listen to Benjamin Henrion
  10. Economies Crashing Not Because of Slop Improving 'Efficiency' (That's a False Excuse) and 'Expensive' (Read: Qualified) Workers Discarded in Race to the Bottom
    Actual cocaine addicts are pushing out moral people
  11. IBM's CEO Speaks of Layoffs, Resorts to Mythical (False) Excuses
    This has nothing to do with slop
  12. Links 06/02/2026: Voter Intimidation and Press Shutdowns in US, Web Traffic Warped by LLM Sludge
    Links for the day
  13. Does Linux Torvalds Regret Having Dinners With Bill 'Russian Girls' Gates?
    See, the rules that govern the Linux Foundation and its big sponsors aren't the same rules that apply to all of us
  14. IBM: Cheapening Code, Cheapening Staff, Cheapening Everything
    IBM's management runs IBM like it's a local branch of McDonald's. IBM is a junk company with morbid innards.
  15. GNU/Linux Measured at 6% in One of the World's Largest Nations
    Democratic Republic Of The Congo
  16. Linux Foundation Operative Says We and Our Software All "Owe an Enormous Debt of Gratitude" to a Software Patents Reinforcer
    The only true solution is to entirely get rid of all software patents
  17. More Than 99% of "AI" Companies Aren't AI, They're Pure BS
    We need to discard those stupid debates about "AI" and reject media that gets paid to participate in such overt narrative control (manipulation like The Register MS)
  18. AI Used to Save Lives, Now "AI" is a Grifting Scheme That Burns the Planet and Will Crash the Economy
    What the media calls "AI" (it gets paid to call it that) is the same stuff that could instead be dubbed "algorithms"
  19. Amutable is a Microsoft Siege Against Freedom in GNU/Linux, Just Like the People Who Brought You 'Secure Boot' Controlled by Microsoft
    Do whatever is possible to avoid Amutable and its "products"
  20. Growing Focus on Publication
    Over the past ~10 days we always served more than a million Web hits per day
  21. "Going to be a large number of Microsoft layoffs announced soon"
    Everybody knows a giant wave of layoffs is coming Microsoft's way
  22. End of the 'GPU Bubble' and NVIDIA Finally Admits It Won't Bail Out Microsoft OpenAI Anymore
    circular financing (financial/accounting fraud)
  23. Corrupt Media Won't Hold Accountable Rich People for Role in Pedophilia
    Journalistic misconduct or malpractice is a real thing
  24. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  25. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, February 05, 2026
    IRC logs for Thursday, February 05, 2026
  26. EPO Management ("Alicante Mafia") Not Properly Sharing Information on Scale of Strikes by EPO Staff
    disproportionate (double) deductions in salaries against people who participate in strikes, which are protected by law
  27. Gemini Links 06/02/2026: Slop/Microslop, Home Assistant, and Valid Ex Commands
    Links for the day
  28. Blackmail evidence: Debian social engineering exposed in ClueCon 2024 talk on politics
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  29. Bitcoin crash: opportunity or the end game?
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  30. Changes at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)
    SRA is basically a waste of money
  31. Claims That IBM Will Lay Off 20% (or 15%) of Its Workforce This Year Unless It Finds a Way to Push Them All Out by Threats, Shame, Guilt
    Where are the articles about IBM layoffs?
  32. IBM Isn't a Serious Company Anymore, It's a Ponzi Scheme Operated by a Clique and It Misuses Companies It Acquires to Prop Up or Legitimise the Scheme
    IBM seems like it's nothing but a "Scheme"
  33. Google News Drowning in Slop About "Linux" (Slopfarms Galore)
    Google should know better than to link to any of these slopfarms, but today's Google is itself a pusher of slop
In US Government Sites, Windows "Market Share" About 40%, Vista 11 Only About 10% [original]
The era of Windows domination ended some time ago
LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 26.2 today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Ubuntu on RISC-V might actually be good thanks to this chip
I'm glad to see more RISC-V boards getting mainstream Linux support because RISC-V is an exciting world on the cutting edge of open source computing right now
 
A Meteoric Rise of GNU/Linux in Barbados? [original]
In some places, GNU/Linux rears its head
I'm A Proud Luddite. That's Why I Use Linux.
The term “Luddite” has changed in meaning over the years. These days, it is a near-synonym for “technophobe”, someone who is afraid of or doesn’t trust new technology
Car Icons Are Disappearing From Google Maps in Android Auto (but You Might Be Able to Fix It)
I added these 3 applets to Linux Mint, and now its a productive workstation
Do you use Linux Mint but feel like you’re not getting the most out of it
Tech Savvy Meets Principles in Emmabuntüs Debian 6
Helping those in need while saving old PCs from landfills is no easy task
Linux updates don't scare me anymore thanks to this immutable distro (and it's easy to use)
ShaniOS maintains two separate environments
As of 2026, this is my favorite Linux distro of all time - and I've tested them all
I've used or tested just about every Linux distribution available
Calibre 9.2 Ebook Manager Improves the Bookshelf View, Ebook Viewer, and More
Calibre 9.2 has been released today as the second update to the latest Calibre 9.0 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Even If Now Run by a Lady, is Failing Ladies [original]
In a profession dominated by arrogant men
Microsoft Windows Measured at Less Than 1% in American Samoa [original]
Expect a lot of Microsoft layoffs soon
Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More
Ardour 9.0 open-source digital audio workstation software has been released today as a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.
Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras
Darktable 5.4.1 has been released today as the latest stable version in the Darktable 5.4 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
From Mac to Linux: Every app I replaced
As you can see from this exhaustive list, most things either exist on Linux through official or unofficial ways or have a (sometimes better) alternative
Keeping an eye on your laptop battery on COSMIC Desktop just got a ton easier
I've been really impressed with how far COSMIC Desktop has come in so little time
6 big changes coming to your Pixel in next month's Android 16 QPR3 update
3 Fedora features that make other Linux distros feel outdated
Most people getting into Linux just use Ubuntu
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Users Get Linux 6.17 and Mesa 25.2 Ahead of Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS
Canonical has pushed today new updates to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) users, including the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stacks from Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka).
KDE Gear 25.12.2 Brings Improvements to Dolphin, NeoChat, Kate, and Other Apps
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Gear 25.12.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source applications for the KDE ecosystem and other platforms.
2026 Krita Roadmap
In two sessions, the Krita developer discussed what they want to work on in 2026, after Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0 are released
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base
The Emmabuntüs team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 version 1.05, a release that introduces updated components and accessibility improvements.
Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support
The Krita Foundation released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Cine – mpv frontend
Gifts of Nature and Other Empathetic Human Beings [original]
Empathy in humans isn't a universal thing
Zorin OS vs. Linux Mint: Which is the better Linux distro for Windows converts?
Ready to ditch Windows and move to Linux
Slimbook Titan report 8 - The rollercoaster goes up
My neverending Linux desktop adventure is one helluva ride
Linux Mint vs. Zorin OS: I've tried both Windows alternatives, and here's my winner
Linux Mint and Zorin OS are both popular Linux distros
GNU/Linux Measured at 5.5% in Ecuador This Year [original]
Let's see if this can be sustained throughout the year
Keeping the Site and Capsule Accessible 100% of the Time [original]
We're generally pleased to say that over the past week we served about 8 million Web requests
Who should vote in Fedora elections?
Fedora Council member Justin Wheeler reported that the topic had been ""the centerpiece of a significant debate"" during the council's meeting on January 14