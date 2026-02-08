news
Applications: Thermalright's Software, Censor, and PairUX
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Thermalright's LCD software for backdoored Windows ported to GNU/Linux — enthsuiast's full-fledged port supports a ton of models and enables RGB and LCD customization
A GNU/Linux enthusiast has ported the backdoored Windows version of Thermalright's AIO cooler control center software to Linux. GNU/Linux users can now control their AIO cooler screens directly from Linux.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Need to Redact a PDF on Linux? Try Censor
Follow this walkthrough to set up Censor from Flathub and use it to remove sensitive information from your PDFs.
-
Linux Links ☛ PairUX – collaborative screen sharing
PairUX is a collaborative screen sharing with simultaneous remote control. It's like Screenhero, but open source.