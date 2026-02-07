today's leftovers

The Nintendo e‑Reader was a peripheral released for the Game Boy Advance in 2001. The Nintendo e‑Reader allowed scanning “dotcode strips” to access extra content within games or to play mini-games. Today I'll show you how to use the GB Operator, a Game Boy ROM dumping tool, in order to access the ROM encoded onto e‑Reader card dotcodes.

I'll be demonstrating using a new entrant to e‑Reader game development for the venerable platform: Retro Dot Codes by Matt Greer. Matt regularly posts about his process developing and printing e‑Reader cards and games in 2026. I was a recipient for one of his free e‑Reader card giveaways and purchased Retro Dot Cards “Series 1” pack which I'm planning to open and play for the blog.