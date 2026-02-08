original
This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us
Today, Gemini Protocol at Techrights officially turns 5 and it has paid off. For us, in this sister capsule, Gemini Protocol will "turn 4" later this year. We moved to our own SSG back in 2022. We later augmented it to also support
gemini:// and it's still running fine:
Many people use it. This past week we've served almost 160,000
gemini:// request.
Let's hope more people will download a client and join the Geminauts. █
Image source: Photo from Apollo 11 mission