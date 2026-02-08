Calibre 9.2 is here to improve ZIP output by allowing us to change the template engine used for HTML templating from Templite to Mustache for greater safety and performance, and adds a new option to the check library features to allow us to rebuild the annotations search index.

For now, KDE Linux is in an alpha state, but renowned KDE developer Nate Graham revealed today that KDE’s operating system of the future is gearing up for a beta release with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, Plasma login manager, and KDE initial setup.

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.8, the PeaZip 10.9 release promises an improved user experience with new alternative context menus for Open with and Rename actions, new keyboard shortcuts for the Text and Hex viewers, and improved internal drag and drop from the file manager pane to the navigation tree pane.

Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

The system is built on Qualcomm’s QCS405 system-on-chip, featuring a 650 MHz 24Kc MIPS processor paired with 128 MB of RAM and 32 MB of onboard flash.

This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 08, 2026



Today, Gemini Protocol at Techrights officially turns 5 and it has paid off. For us, in this sister capsule, Gemini Protocol will "turn 4" later this year. We moved to our own SSG back in 2022. We later augmented it to also support gemini:// and it's still running fine:

Many people use it. This past week we've served almost 160,000 gemini:// request.

Let's hope more people will download a client and join the Geminauts. █

Image source: Photo from Apollo 11 mission