GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

I love the clipboard; it's my favourite part of an OS, and it's so under-used. On my laptop, I use Launchbar, which has a brilliant built-in clipboard manager that I have come to rely on. The last week of data entry would've been hellish without it. What I tend to do is copy an entire entry's worth of fields to my clipboard in reverse order, then cmd-opt-v (paste and remove from clipboard history), tab to the next field, repeat until all fields are filled in. It saves so much jumping around between my trackpad and keyboard.