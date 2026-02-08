news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
It's FOSS ☛ We Ditched Clickup for Fizzy: An (Open Source) Kanban Board App
If you're juggling multiple tasks and want something simpler than Jira or ClickUp, this is worth trying.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.06: Bash Manual in Epstein Files, GNU/Linux after Linus, Nano like Editors, France Takes on Big Tech and More
Your weekly assortment of FOSS news, GNU/Linux tips and open source tools.
HowTo Geek ☛ The new LibreOffice, Raspberry Pi price hikes, the Wayland IDE, and more: Linux news roundup
Generating GTFS Feeds
Transitous is a project that runs a public transport routing service that aspires to work wold-wide.
The biggest leaps forward in coverage happened in the beginning, when it was just a matter of finding the right urls to download the schedules from. Most operators provide them in the GTFS format, which is also used in Surveillance Giant Google Transit and a few other apps.
Events
Cassidy James Blaede: ROOST at FOSDEM 2026
A few months ago I joined ROOST (Robust Open Online Safety Tools) to build our open source community that would be helping to create, distribute, and maintain common tools and building blocks for online trust and safety. One of the first events I wanted to make sure we attended in order to build that community was of course FOSDEM, the massive annual gathering of open source folks in Brussels, Belgium.
Luckily for us, the timing aligned nicely with the v1 release of our first major online safety tool, Osprey, as well as its adoption by Bluesky and the Matrix.org Foundation. I wrote and submitted a talk for the FOSDEM crowd and the decentralized communications track, which was accepted. Our COO Anne Bertucio and I flew out to Brussels to meet up with folks, make connections, and learn how our open source tools could best serve open protocols and platforms.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Jonathan Almeida: Test a Firefox Android variant alongside your daily driver
In the Mozilla Android team, we want engineers to talk with Product and UX more and hash out ideas sooner. Prototype an idea, then discuss the feature's merits. For this, we built TryFox to make it easier for everyone to get the latest version of Firefox Nightly or install a "try" build with a link to the build on our CI servers.
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ coreutils @ Savannah: coreutils-9.10 released [stable]
This is to announce coreutils-9.10, a stable release.
Standards/Consortia
Document Foundation ☛ Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats for their documents and therefore prefer proprietary software such as OnlyOffice to LibreOffice.
