Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

A few months ago I joined ROOST (Robust Open Online Safety Tools) to build our open source community that would be helping to create, distribute, and maintain common tools and building blocks for online trust and safety. One of the first events I wanted to make sure we attended in order to build that community was of course FOSDEM, the massive annual gathering of open source folks in Brussels, Belgium.

Luckily for us, the timing aligned nicely with the v1 release of our first major online safety tool, Osprey, as well as its adoption by Bluesky and the Matrix.org Foundation. I wrote and submitted a talk for the FOSDEM crowd and the decentralized communications track, which was accepted. Our COO Anne Bertucio and I flew out to Brussels to meet up with folks, make connections, and learn how our open source tools could best serve open protocols and platforms.