original
In US Government Sites, Windows "Market Share" About 40%, Vista 11 Only About 10%
Published hours ago: Microsoft Stock Crashed When Alleged Vista 11 Numbers Disclosed
Right now in
analytics.usa.gov:
The era of Windows domination ended some time ago, but now we hope to see that among laptop/desktop users too Windows will become a marginal player, with GNU/Linux gaining much of the "share" lost by Microsoft.
That Windows is no longer a de facto standard in gaming (consoles, handhelds etc.) is noteworthy. Windows is considered bad for games for all sorts of reasons. GOG explained this last month. █
Image source: Illustration from a 1587 treatise on comets and meteors, created anonymously in Flanders