news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 08, 2026



Quoting: 4 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu and don't miss it —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

I started my Linux journey back around 2001 with Mandrake Linux, which later became Mandriva. I jumped on the Ubuntu train in late 2004. Initially, I tinkered around with it, but kept a Windows partition handy for all those pesky details that Linux could not yet do. I totally abandoned Windows in 2008 and have run exclusively on Linux (and caffeine) since then.

Once you step outside Ubuntu, it becomes clear how many Linux distributions are designed around specific use cases. Some prioritize speed and minimalism. Others focus on stability, rolling releases, or creative workflows. Choosing a distro stops being about defaults and starts being about alignment.