pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 09, 2026



The pearOS 26.2 release doubles down on the liquid gel design to offer users a fluid, cohesive look and feel along with redesigned dock and launchpad, an “arc” effect to the Downloads folder, smoother animations, cleaner feedback, and a more consistent feel across the system.

This is also the first pearOS release to switch from X11 to Wayland by default for better security, smoother performance, and a modern display stack. In addition, pearOS 26.2 introduces a brand-new installer for a simpler and more reliable installation experience, as well as a brand-new control center.

