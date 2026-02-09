news
pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More
The pearOS 26.2 release doubles down on the liquid gel design to offer users a fluid, cohesive look and feel along with redesigned dock and launchpad, an “arc” effect to the Downloads folder, smoother animations, cleaner feedback, and a more consistent feel across the system.
This is also the first pearOS release to switch from X11 to Wayland by default for better security, smoother performance, and a modern display stack. In addition, pearOS 26.2 introduces a brand-new installer for a simpler and more reliable installation experience, as well as a brand-new control center.