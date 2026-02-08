news
This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME Updates/Takes
-
Lucas Baudin: Being a Mentor for Outreachy
I first learned about Outreachy reading Planet GNOME 10 (or 15?) years ago. At the time, I did not know much about free software and I was puzzled by this initiative, as it mixed politics and software in a way I was not used to.
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Mid-life transitions
The past few months have been heavy for many people in the United States, especially families navigating uncertainty about safety, stability, and belonging. My own mixed family has been working through some of those questions, and it has led us to make a significant change.
-
GNOME ☛ Allan Day: GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-02-06
Welcome to another GNOME Foundation weekly update! FOSDEM happened last week, and we had a lot of activity around the conference in Brussels. We are also extremely busy getting ready for our upcoming audit, so there’s lots to talk about. Let’s get started.
FOSDEM happened in Brussels, Belgium, last weekend, from 31st January to 1st February. There were lots of GNOME community members in attendance, and plenty of activities around the event, including talks and several hackfests. The Foundation was busy with our presence at the conference, plus our own fringe events.
-
GNOME ☛ Matthias Clasen: GTK hackfest, 2026 edition
As is by now a tradition, a few of the GTK developers got together in the days before FOSDEM to make plans and work on your favorite toolkit.
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #235 Integrating Fonts
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 30 to February 06.