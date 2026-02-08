This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME Updates/Takes

Welcome to another GNOME Foundation weekly update! FOSDEM happened last week, and we had a lot of activity around the conference in Brussels. We are also extremely busy getting ready for our upcoming audit, so there’s lots to talk about. Let’s get started.

FOSDEM happened in Brussels, Belgium, last weekend, from 31st January to 1st February. There were lots of GNOME community members in attendance, and plenty of activities around the event, including talks and several hackfests. The Foundation was busy with our presence at the conference, plus our own fringe events.