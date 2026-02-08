Other Sites

Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 08, 2026



Highlights of Linux 6.19 include support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), a new listns() system call that lets user space iterate through the namespaces on the system, and support for the PCIe link encryption and device authentication.

Linux 6.19 also introduces initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature, support for the Live Update Orchestrator kernel subsystem to perform live kernel updates using a kexec-based reboot, and support for Arm’s Memory System Resource Partitioning and Monitoring (MPAM).

