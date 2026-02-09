Linux Mint isn’t just for beginners—and this "hidden" Cinnamon feature proves it

news

Linux Mint is a popular distro for Linux newcomers, but what if I told you it was hiding one of the most useful power-user features? What if you could convert files, copy paths, or run custom workflows with a simple right-click? Well, that’s exactly what you can do with Nemo Actions.

Nemo is the default file manager in Linux Mint’s Cinnamon Edition, and it comes with a feature called Actions—also known as Nemo Actions. These are essentially add-ons for your right-click context menu that are file-aware, meaning the additional options that appear, changes depending on which file you’re clicking.

Furthermore, since Nemo also manages the Cinnamon desktop itself, you can right-click directly on the desktop to access the relevant options. This effectively gives you a quick shortcut menu for executing essential commands.