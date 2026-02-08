Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

"Work has started" on native Linux support for GOG Galaxy, co-founder says they’re "a big fan of Linux" - PC Guide

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 08, 2026



Linux support coming to GOG Galaxy has been a positive development for Linux gamers. This news came to light thanks to a C++ engineer job listing online that specifically referenced Linux, calling the open-source OS “the next major frontier” now that Windows and macOS support is already on lock. And now, an official Reddit AMA reveals “work has started” on the project.

For PC gamers, GOG Galaxy is a solid alternative to Steam, with the company wishing to make “games last forever” through its policy of launcher-free, DRM-free titles, which cannot be said for most Steam games. Yes, GOG Galaxy is a launcher itself, but you can just download and play GOG games straight from the website – Galaxy is optional and just for convenience.

