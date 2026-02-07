news
Canonical and SpacemiT team up for Ubuntu on SpacemiT K1 and K3 RISC-V chips
Chinese RISC-V chip maker SpacemiT is partnering with Canonical to bring Ubuntu to computers powered by two of the company’s processors.
The Spacemit K1 is an 8-core RISC-V processor that’s been around for a little while, but the SpacemiT K3 is a newer, higher-performance chip that’s one of the first to comply with the new RVA23 standard.
Also:
-
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Coming to SpacemiT K3 RISC-V Processor with RVA23 Support
Canonical is teaming up with the China-based device maker to also bring support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to SpacemiT K1 AI chip, which can’t run newer versions of the distro after Canonical raised Ubuntu’s RISC-V profile baseline to RVA23 in 2025.
The collaboration is said to mark “a deep integration between open-source operating systems and open RISC-V silicon, bringing powerful, flexible, and reliable intelligent computing solutions to developers worldwide” – which is standard press-release-ese fare.
More practically for developers and engineers who work in fields where RISC-V isn’t niche, this news means they will be able to take full advantage of all that the Ubuntu ecosystem has to offer, fully supported, and on capable RISC-V RVA23 hardware.