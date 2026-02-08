GNU G-Golf

news

Quoting: G-golf - Free Software Directory —

G-Golf is a tool to develop fast and feature-rich graphical applications, with a clean and recognizable look and feel. Here is an overview of the GNOME platform libraries, accessible using G-Golf.

In particular, libadwaita provides a number of widgets that change their layout based on the available space. This can be used to make applications adapt their UI between desktop and mobile devices. The GNOME Web (best known through its code name, Epiphany, is a good example of such an adaptive UI.

G-Golf uses Glib, GObject and GObject Introspection. As it imports a Typelib (a GObject introspectable library), G-Golf defines GObject classes as GOOPS (the Guile Object Oriented System) classes. GObject methods are defined and added to their corresponding generic function. Simple functions are defined as scheme procedures.