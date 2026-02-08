There are two options for IPsec VPNs on NixOS: Libreswan and Strongswan. Since Strongswan has much better NixOS configuration, we’ll use that.

Note! In the best tradition of howto guides on blogs, I’m not an expert on IPsec, Strongswan, VPN configuration, nor even really NixOS. However, these are the settings that worked for me, derived mostly from the DigitalOcean guide to setting up Strongswan on Ubuntu and adapted for Nix. Please try every other support forum you can think of before asking me personally for help, because I probably have no idea :-)