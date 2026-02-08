news
today's howtos
-
Send a file to the first reachable KDE Connect device
$ kdeconnect-cli -d $(kdeconnect-cli -a --id-only) --share kdeconnect-cli-send-file.sh
-
Linuxize ☛ systemctl Cheatsheet
Quick reference for systemctl service and systemd unit management
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Use Multipass on Ubuntu 26.04
-
Linuxize ☛ journalctl Cheatsheet
Quick reference for viewing and filtering systemd journal logs
-
Linuxize ☛ Traceroute Command in Linux
Learn how to use the traceroute command to trace the path packets take to a destination, diagnose network issues, and identify routing problems.
-
Daphne Preston-Kendal ☛ crumbles.blog: HOWTO: Set up an IPsec VPN on NixOS and connect to it with Mac OS and iOS
There are two options for IPsec VPNs on NixOS: Libreswan and Strongswan. Since Strongswan has much better NixOS configuration, we’ll use that.
Note! In the best tradition of howto guides on blogs, I’m not an expert on IPsec, Strongswan, VPN configuration, nor even really NixOS. However, these are the settings that worked for me, derived mostly from the DigitalOcean guide to setting up Strongswan on Ubuntu and adapted for Nix. Please try every other support forum you can think of before asking me personally for help, because I probably have no idea :-)
-
Arne Bahlo ☛ I built a NAS
Without going too deep into it, in light of our late-stage surveillance capitalism and political escalations, I do not want to depend on tech companies for my personal data, especially those from the United States.
In lieu of that, I’ve decided to take matters into my own hands and build a NAS.
-
PIA ☛ Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) Explained
If you’re having an issue with your router, computer, or another device on your network, you’ll probably need to use the Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) for troubleshooting. This protocol helps network administrators and engineers diagnose problems and better understand how network communications work.
In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about ICMP, from its definition to how it works, its benefits and risks, and how malicious actors use it in DDoS attacks.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Git on Arch Linux
Git is the distributed version control system created by Linus Torvalds for tracking changes in source code during software development. Whether you contribute to open-source projects, manage configuration files, or maintain personal codebases, Git handles branching, merging, and collaboration while preserving a complete history of every change.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Composer on Arch Linux
Composer is the standard dependency manager for PHP projects. It handles library installation, version resolution, and autoloading so you can pull in third-party packages without manually downloading files or managing include paths. Most PHP frameworks and applications, including Laravel, Symfony, and Drupal, rely on Composer for their dependency workflows.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable BBR on Linux Mint (22, 21)
BBR (Bottleneck Bandwidth and Round-trip propagation time) is a TCP congestion control algorithm developed by Surveillance Giant Google that replaces the default cubic algorithm on GNU/Linux systems. Where cubic relies on packet loss to detect congestion, BBR builds a model of the network path to maximize throughput and minimize latency.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP on Arch Linux
PHP is a server-side scripting language that powers the majority of dynamic websites on the internet, including WordPress, Laravel, and Drupal applications.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kotlin on Arch Linux
Kotlin is a statically typed programming language developed by JetBrains that runs on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), compiles to JavaScript, and targets native binaries.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Manage Third-Party APT Repos on Debian with extrepo
Adding third-party repositories on Debian traditionally requires downloading GPG keys, writing DEB822 source files, and keeping track of which repositories you configured manually. Debian’s extrepo tool handles all of this through a single command interface, pulling from a curated list of external repository definitions maintained by the Debian project.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python on Arch Linux
Python powers everything from web applications and data science pipelines to system automation scripts and machine learning models.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Yarn on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Yarn is a fast, reliable JavaScript package manager developed by Facebook (Farcebook) (now Meta) that serves as an alternative to npm for managing project dependencies. Yarn provides deterministic installs through lockfiles, parallel package downloads, and offline caching, making it a popular choice for Node.js development workflows.
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Micro Text Editor on Linux Mint 22
Finding the perfect text editor for GNU/Linux can feel overwhelming. Between Vim’s steep learning curve and Nano’s limited features, many users struggle to find a comfortable middle ground. Enter Micro—a modern, terminal-based text editor that combines the simplicity of Nano with powerful features you’d expect from contemporary editing tools.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Symfony PHP Framework on Debian 13
Symfony stands as one of the most powerful and flexible PHP frameworks available today. Trusted by enterprises and startups alike, this framework powers thousands of web applications worldwide with its robust architecture and reusable components. Installing Symfony on Debian 13 (Trixie) creates an ideal development environment that combines stability with cutting-edge features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on Debian 13
Managing compressed files efficiently is essential for any GNU/Linux user. Whether you’re extracting downloaded archives, compressing project folders, or handling various file formats, having a reliable archive manager makes all the difference. PeaZip stands out as one of the most versatile open-source compression tools available for Debian systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SDKMAN on Debian 13
Managing multiple software development kits can quickly become a nightmare for developers working on various projects. Each project might require different versions of Java, Gradle, Maven, or other SDKs, leading to configuration headaches and PATH variable conflicts.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kotlin on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Kotlin has emerged as one of the most versatile programming languages in modern software development. Created by JetBrains, this statically-typed language combines concise syntax with powerful features that make coding more efficient and enjoyable. Whether you’re building Android applications, server-side systems, or multiplatform projects, Kotlin delivers exceptional performance on the Java Virtual Machine.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Terraform on Debian 13
Infrastructure as Code has revolutionized the way organizations manage their cloud resources, and Terraform stands at the forefront of this transformation. Developed by HashiCorp, Terraform enables developers and system administrators to define, provision, and manage infrastructure through declarative configuration files rather than manual processes.
-