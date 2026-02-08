news
Linux Graphics and Games
Graphics Stack
Games
Positech Games ☛ Deployment Range UI for Ridiculous Space Battles
I have been a bit quiet on the blog front, but in case you were wondering, yes I am definitely still working on Ridiculous Space Battles! Right now I am thinking about the ship and fleet design for the campaign game, and this is forcing me to think more about the usability of the deployment screen.
For a bit of a history lesson, here is the deployment screen from the original Gratuitous Space Battles: [...]
Notebook Check ☛ Nvidia launches native GeForce NOW app for Linux in beta
Nvidia has released a native GeForce NOW app for Linux PCs in beta, starting with Ubuntu 24.04 and later. Nvidia says the desktop-focused app is meant to feel closer to the Windows and macOS clients than the earlier Linux experience, which was tuned for Steam Deck workflows.
