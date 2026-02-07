original
A Meteoric Rise of GNU/Linux in Barbados?
Last month: Barbados Joining Growing Number of Nations Where GNU/Linux is Measured at Around 10%
This month: (source)
"Windows domination ended some time ago," to quote what we said earlier today. In some places, Windows fell from about 100% to far less and it wasn't Apple that gained but mostly Google (Android). In some places, GNU/Linux rears its head. Consider Barbados. █
Image source: Illustration from a 1587 treatise on comets and meteors, created anonymously in Flanders