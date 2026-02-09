XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux

I have been a NixOS user for almost a year. I started by dual-booting alongside Windows on my secondary laptop, then ditched Windows altogether. It’s hands down the best Linux distro I have ever used. NixOS is one of those ideas that looks like the right future for operating systems. It treats the entire system as code, providing atomic upgrades, bulletproof rollbacks, and bit-for-bit reproducibility. It helped me make my homelab immutable and also made me realize what Linux is truly capable of.

The only issue with NixOS is that I cannot recommend it to anyone. NixOS asks you to trade decades of Unix conventions for a functional language, a nonstandard filesystem layout, and a willingness to package anything you want to run. It’s a perfect system that, for most people, is an active inconvenience. Let me explain.