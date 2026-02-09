news
XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux
XDA ☛ NixOS is the best operating system I absolutely cannot recommend to anyone
I have been a NixOS user for almost a year. I started by dual-booting alongside Windows on my secondary laptop, then ditched Windows altogether. It’s hands down the best Linux distro I have ever used. NixOS is one of those ideas that looks like the right future for operating systems. It treats the entire system as code, providing atomic upgrades, bulletproof rollbacks, and bit-for-bit reproducibility. It helped me make my homelab immutable and also made me realize what Linux is truly capable of.
The only issue with NixOS is that I cannot recommend it to anyone. NixOS asks you to trade decades of Unix conventions for a functional language, a nonstandard filesystem layout, and a willingness to package anything you want to run. It’s a perfect system that, for most people, is an active inconvenience. Let me explain.
XDA ☛ Minimalist Linux distros aren't as simple as they look
Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and other mainstream distributions are often recommended for folks looking to break off from Windows’ clutches. But once you mention a low-end system in the argument, you’re bound to hear recommendations about minimalist distributions. Designed to offer a sleek experience with limited bloatware, light system services, and performance-enhancing tweaks, these distros have their perks – and I say that as someone who often uses them to resurrect old laptops and for deploying efficient virtual machines.
Better yet, minimalist operating systems have become more user-friendly as of late, as you can get lightweight desktop environments and read-only file systems depending on the specific Linux flavor. That said, these efficiency-first distros come with their own challenges, and you can be caught off-guard by their problems if you dive headfirst into them.
XDA ☛ Arch Linux isn't as hard as everyone told me it'd be
Among Linux enthusiasts, Arch is commonly used as a yardstick to measure someone's Linux competency. If you manage to install Arch Linux successfully, elitists will claim you're more knowledgeable than, say, a point-and-click Ubuntu user. But is that fair? Arch Linux has a reputation for being one of the most difficult Linux distributions to set up and use, so I wanted to see if my own experience would line up with all the hype I've heard. Spoiler: it's not that hard to use after all.
XDA ☛ 4 of the biggest reasons your switch from Windows to Linux failed
For many people, the switch to Linux is extremely attractive. The performance, lack of Microsoft-related bloat or ads, and potential stability are all motivating factors, and for many people, that's enough to switch and be perfectly happy. For others, though, the switch to Linux is rife with issues that make the experience untenable. They give it a few weeks, and quietly switch back to Windows, and it's not because they're not "technical" enough or because Linux itself is unusable, but rather, it's a handful of smaller points of friction that add up over time. If this sounds like your experience, it was probably due to one (or many) of the following reasons.