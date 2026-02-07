news

5 ways Linux beats Windows that you only notice after you switch

It's one thing to be told that if you switch to Linux you'll enjoy various benefits compared to Windows or macOS, but there are some positive things about the Linux experience you'll only pick up after using it for a while.

Some are so subtle, you might not have consciously realized them until I point them out below, and others take a while to become obvious, but if you do take the Linux plunge, here are the bonus benefits you can look forward to.