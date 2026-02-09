Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026

Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026

So there you have it, the Linux 6.x era has ended with today’s Linux 6.19 kernel release, and a new one will begin with Linux 7.0, which is expected in mid-April 2026. The merge window for Linux 7.0 will open tomorrow, February 9th, and the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone is expected on February 22nd, 2026.

Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.19 include support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), a new listns() system call that lets user space iterate through the namespaces on the system, and support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features.

PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.8, the PeaZip 10.9 release promises an improved user experience with new alternative context menus for Open with and Rename actions, new keyboard shortcuts for the Text and Hex viewers, and improved internal drag and drop from the file manager pane to the navigation tree pane.

KDE Linux Gears Up for Beta Release with Plasma Login Manager, KDE Initial Setup

For now, KDE Linux is in an alpha state, but renowned KDE developer Nate Graham revealed today that KDE’s operating system of the future is gearing up for a beta release with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, Plasma login manager, and KDE initial setup.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 09, 2026

Illustrations by the British artist Warwick Goble.

Updated This Past Day

  1. Getting the European Court of Justice to Annul the Illegal and Unconstitutional Unified Patent Kangaroo Court (UPC)
    We're still working on it
  2. They Tell Us Slop Replaces Workers, But the Reality Is, US Debt Has Surged 2,300 Billion Dollars in Six Months (the Economy is Collapsing)
    Oligarchy already entertains the option of running away to (or colonising) some other planet without pitchforks and "unwashed masses"

    New

  3. Expensive errors: Forbes Gold price, $44 billion Bitcoin given away by Bithumb, South Korea
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  4. Links 08/02/2026: Microsoft OSI (Openwashing Lobby) in Europe, Raised Against Social Control Media Provocateurs in EU
    Links for the day
  5. The Open Source Initiative (OSI) Lobbies for Microsoft in the EU, Promoting Proprietary Lock-in
    OSI pushing and selling Microsoft and GitHub. OSI is Microsoft front group.
  6. Finland's Dependence on GAFAM (US) Needs to be Lessened, EU Must Follow This Path
    It's unwise to make one's entire national infrastructure (computer systems) dependent on a regime which compares its black citizens to monkeys and assassinates nonviolent dissenters
  7. Links 08/02/2026: Microsoft GitHub as Burden on Developers and "The Chomsky Epstein Files"
    Links for the day
  8. Gemini Links 08/02/2026: "Doing Not Much Tweaking" and "Reclaiming Digital Agency"
    Links for the day
  9. Forbes: BitCoin, Cryptocurrency pages removed from investment database, links stop working
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  10. Bitcoin warning followed immediately by network outage
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  11. Money Funneled to Protection of Software Freedom, But Nothing Really Lost
    Crossposted from personal site
  12. Mozilla Firefox Sinks to Just 1.5% in the United States
    According to analytics.usa.gov
  13. We're Still Fast
    The site is even faster than the BBC's despite being on shoestring budget with only a small technical team
  14. Gemini Protocol is Not a Waste of Time of Effort
    We see more and more GNU/Linux- or BSD-focused bloggers turning to Gemini
  15. Our Gemini Protocol Support Turns 5 Today
    today is a rare anniversary for us
  16. In Today's World, One Must be Tough and Principled to Get Ahead Morally
    But not financially (sellouts)
  17. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, February 07, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, February 07, 2026
  19. The Right Wing in the United States Does Not Support Free Speech, It Supports Its Own Speech
    Free speech is often opposed by those who also oppose Free software
  20. IRC is a Lot Better Than Social Control Media (They're Not the Same at All)
    A good social analogy for IRC is, there are many buildings with a party in each building
  21. Microsoft 'Open' 'AI' is 'Dead Meat'
    Or 0xDEADBEEF as some geeks might call it
  22. When Identifying "Low Performers" and "PIPs" Aren't About Improving Performance But Reinforcing a Clique in Your Company/Organisation
    It's very troubling to see once-respectable brands like IBM and institutions like the EPO resorting to this
  23. Slop and Flop (IBM), Slopfarms and Hybrids (Linuxiac)
    Did Bobby Borisov assume he would never get caught?
  24. Crowdfunding vs Bitcoins: donations are better investment than digital tulip mania
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
Applications: Thermalright's Software, Censor, and PairUX
Application or software picks
GCompris 26.0 Released with 2 New Activities & Teachers Tool
GCompris, KDE’s educational software suite, released new 26.0 version few days ago
 
Recent Valnet Articles About GNU/Linux and More
3 assorted links
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts, recent picks
Proprietary Software Depends on Free Software and "TuxMate is Like Ninite but for Linux"
Applications news
Valnet Articles Regarding Proxmox, Homelabs, and "Don't Try Self-hosting on Windows"
4 recent articles
Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”
The 2-hour Stallman’s speech most provocative claim: LLMs don’t know anything, they just generate text. Calling them intelligent is harmful to society.
XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux
4 recent articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026
The 278th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 8th, 2026.
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
mostly FOSS picks from recent days
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news from last week or this weekend
This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME Updates/Takes
GNOME leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Videos/Shows: Going Linux and New Features in LibreOffice 26.2
only a pair for picks for today
KDE: FOSDEM 2026, KDE Docs, and Kdenlive
Some KDE news
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Beta 2, GOG, and More
handful of articles
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Issue 304 of Linux Magazine
Out with partial paywall
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux distros and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Old Systems, and DIY
hardware projects and more
Linux Graphics and Games
Games and more
GNU G-Golf
G-Golf is a tool to develop fast and feature-rich graphical applications
I broke my Linux system on purpose and recovered it without reinstalling
One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to use Linux has nothing to do with terminals
January brought major updates to these 6 Linux distros
With so many Linux distros out there, and each maintaining unique and not-always-consistent release cycles
5 open-source apps I install immediately after installing Linux
I finally moved to Linux after eight long years from Windows
4 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu and don't miss it
I started my Linux journey back around 2001 with Mandrake Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Beserk Arch – bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution
Berserk Arch is an Arch Linux-based, rolling-release distribution designed primarily for power users
Busy months in KDE Linux
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future
This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us [original]
We moved to our own SSG back in 2022
The Media Isn't Dying, It's Being Assassinated (Divestment), We Need to Fill the Gap [original]
GNU/Linux in its original form is a grassroots system. To keep is that way we need community-driven, community-centric, community-focused news.
22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links [original]
We've not changed much since 2004
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
"Work has started" on native Linux support for GOG Galaxy, co-founder says they’re "a big fan of Linux" - PC Guide
DRM-free and open-source gaming on GOG
New GNU/Linux Releases: FydeOS v22 and GParted 1.8.0
2 recent announcements
Security Leftovers
Security picks, mostly patches and incidents
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: LFS, OpenSUSE, Debian, and Microsoft Canonical
mixture of OS centric news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
FOSS and coding
Linux Devices, Raspberry Pi, and Open Hardware Leftovers
collection on gadgets-centric leftovers
ML in Kernel Space and Kubernetes Could Use a Different Linux Scheduler
Kernel news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Red Hat's site
today's howtos
many howtos
Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More
Ardour 9.0 open-source digital audio workstation software has been released today as a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.
Tux Machines So Far in 2026 [original]
GNU/Linux makes many advances this year (in gaming also!)
PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience
PeaZip 10.9 has been released today as the latest stable update for this open-source file manager and file archiver for Linux, BSD, macOS, ReactOS, and Windows by Giorgio Tani.
KDE Linux Gears Up for Beta Release with Plasma Login Manager, KDE Initial Setup
It’s been a few months since the KDE Project announced its in-house Linux distro, KDE Linux, and they’ve been very busy beefing it up with some of the latest technologies and hardware support for the upcoming beta release.
Android Leftovers
I fixed so many of Android's annoying little quirks with this secret weapon
This Week in Plasma: beefed-up Window List widget
This week the Plasma team continued polishing up Plasma 6.6 for release in a week and a half
DI.DAY is a Movement to Encourage People to Ditch Big Tech
A new day for privacy advocates to look forward to
I’m done pretending open-source software is free
I discovered Linux in high school and fell in love with the OS in college
5 ways Linux beats Windows that you only notice after you switch
It's one thing to be told that if you switch to Linux you'll enjoy various benefits compared to Windows or macOS
2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux
Yes, I know. Every year is the "year of Linux," even if it has never actually happened yet
I tried replacing Windows with Linux Mint, here's how it went
I decided to give Linux Mint an honest try
If Linux is going to thrive, some distros have to die
Linux is leaving the basement. It's putting on a suit, cutting its hair
Canonical and SpacemiT team up for Ubuntu on SpacemiT K1 and K3 RISC-V chips
Chinese RISC-V chip maker SpacemiT is partnering with Canonical to bring Ubuntu to computers powered by two of the company’s processors
Blonging for Freedom
I often get the misguided retort that free software is technological solutionism
Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support
The Krita Foundation released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras
Darktable 5.4.1 has been released today as the latest stable version in the Darktable 5.4 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Kapsule: Completing the KDE Linux Extensibility Story
This blog post outlines some gaping holes I see in its extensibility model
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-02-06
Welcome to another GNOME Foundation weekly update
GTK hackfest, 2026 edition
As is by now a tradition, a few of the GTK developers got together in the days before FOSDEM to make plans and work on your favorite toolkit
DOSBox performance improvements on modern processors
If you're running something like Kubuntu 24.04, with the Plasma desktop environment
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.9, Linux 6.12.69, Linux 6.6.123, Linux 6.1.162, Linux 5.15.199, and Linux 5.10.249
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.9 kernel
Games: Timberborn, ZOMBUTCHER, Voraxis, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Amutable, a Microsoft Satellite [original]
replacing freedom-respecting systems with ones controlled by Microsoft at many levels
Security Leftovers
security breaches, patches, and more
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux for the most part
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Mzansi 2025, FOSDEM 2026, and Arduino Days
Educational events
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers
The IBM stuff
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: ReactOS at 30, Kali Linux vs. Parrot OS, Debian/MX Linux-based iDeal OS
3 OS news picks
Audiocasts/Shows: David Revoy, Zitron/Gerard, BSD Now, and Cybershow
4 new episodes
A Meteoric Rise of GNU/Linux in Barbados? [original]
In some places, GNU/Linux rears its head
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
In US Government Sites, Windows "Market Share" About 40%, Vista 11 Only About 10% [original]
The era of Windows domination ended some time ago
Applications: Discord, OpenVT, Papers, and More
Applications on GNU/Linux
today's howtos
mostly from Friday