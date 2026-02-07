This Week in Plasma: beefed-up Window List widget

Yep, it's that time again; the good folk over at KDE have published a brand-new This Week In Plasma. If you're new to KDE, This Week In Plasma gives us a sneak peek into what people are working on and when it's scheduled to be released. The joy of open-source software is that you can take a look at what people are making and see all the cool stuff on the way, and This Week In Plasma bundles all of the week's advancements into one handy digest.

This week, we're poking our noses into the planned changes for both KDE Plasma 6.6.0 and 6.7.0. The former is coming out on February 16th, so people are spending the short amount of time left to fix bugs and tweak things instead of adding meaty new features. The big changes are more of a 6.7.0 thing now.