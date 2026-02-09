I was catching up on my backlog of FOSDEM 2026 talks - you know how it goes, the schedule is always packed - when I clicked through to Jose Marchesi's update on the GNU Algol 68

I've been following the development for a while. I knew the frontend had finally landed in the GCC trunk and was slated for the GCC 16 release this coming Spring. I was expecting a solid status report: some details on the test suite, some new compiler flags, a demo of the new automake integration.