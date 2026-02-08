Other Sites

Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026

Feb 08, 2026



So there you have it, the Linux 6.x era has ended with today's Linux 6.19 kernel release, and a new one will begin with Linux 7.0, which is expected in mid-April 2026. The merge window for Linux 7.0 will open tomorrow, February 9th, and the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone is expected on February 22nd, 2026.

Every week, starting February 22nd, there will be a new Linux 7.0 Release Candidate available for public testing until the final release, which could happen either on April 12th or on April 19th, which depends on how many Release Candidate milestones will be published by Linus Torvalds.

