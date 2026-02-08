news

GCompris 26.0 Released with 2 New Activities & Teachers Tool

The new version introduced official companion tool for teachers, added two new activities, and fixed various bugs.

For those who don’t know about the software, it’s a free open-source educational software for children aged 2 to 10, which works on Linux, Windows, BSD, macOS, and Android.

It includes 190+ activities, some of them are game orientated but nonetheless still educational, providing training exercises within and outside the classroom.