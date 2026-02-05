news
Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support
Ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework for a modern UI/UX experience, the Krita 6 release promises major new features like Wayland color management support when Krita runs in native Wayland mode. However, for now, Krita 6 will only support KDE’s KWin window and composite manager.
Krita 6 also promises a new knife tool for vector objects to let you merge and split vector objects, which can be extremely helpful when creating comic page layouts, new propagate colors and color overlay mask filters, and support for the recorder docker to capture in real time.