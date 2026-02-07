news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 07, 2026



Quoting: I tried replacing Windows with Linux Mint, here's how it went —

I had a lot of free time during summer breaks, and my favorite pastime was tinkering with my tech. I'd tinker with software, PCs, and phones mostly. When I found myself getting bored with Windows (which had been my only daily driver forever), I decided to give Linux Mint an honest try.

I've been daily driving Windows since XP. At that point, Ubuntu was my sole exposure to the world of Linux. I tried Ubuntu because it had some neat customizations. I tested the built-in customization of GNOME (the default desktop environment for Ubuntu) inside a virtual machine, and the whole operating system hooked me from the get-go.

I use Adobe apps often (which aren't available on Linux), and that kept me from installing Linux on bare metal (in other words, replacing Windows with Linux). I eventually found out about WINE (a compatibility layer that runs Windows apps without emulation) while looking into running Photoshop on Linux. It got me excited about the idea of switching again.