Distributions and Operating Systems: ReactOS at 30, Kali Linux vs. Parrot OS, Debian/MX Linux-based iDeal OS

Hackaday ☛ Three Decades Of ReactOS
Over the past couple of years with the Jenny’s Daily Drivers series, we’ve looked at a number of unusual or noteworthy operating systems. Among them has been ReactOS, an open source clone of a millennium-era Windows OS, which we tried back in November. It’s one of those slow-burn projects we know has been around for a long time, but still it’s a surprise to find we’ve reached the 30th anniversary of the first ReactOS code commit.
The post is a run through the project’s history, and having followed it for a long time we recognize some of the milestones from the various ISOs we downloaded and tried back in the day. At the end it looks into the future with plans to support more up-to-date hardware as well as UEFI, which we hope will keep it relevant.
ZDNet ☛ Kali Linux vs. Parrot OS: Which security-forward distro is right for you?
Cybersecurity. The word can bring to mind TV shows and movies in which a roomful of tech elites, sporting headsets and staring at massive arrays of screens, are trying to track down who did what to whom.
Whew.
In reality, cybersecurity isn't always about rooms deep within the bowels of unmarked, windowless buildings, populated with women and men who are Sheldon Cooper-level brilliant. Sometimes, cybersecurity is one person at home running tests on their own LAN -- and the machines on it -- to find vulnerabilities that can be fixed.
iDeal OS Adds a One-Click DNS Switching Feature
'iDeal OS' is a Debian/MX Linux-based distribution from the iDeal OS project, offering two editions, 'Emerald' and 'Diamond,' designed for everyday and power desktop users, respectively with a one-click DNS feature. It ships with KDE Plasma 6.x and, notably, features the iDeal DNS Switcher, a built-in app for toggling between 16 vetted DNS providers. The distro is a rolling release and includes documentation and system info on the desktop.