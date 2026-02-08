news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Old Systems, and DIY
CNX Software ☛ $199+ M5Stack AI Pyramid Computing Box Linux AI mini PC is based on Axera AX8850 SoC
M5Stack has just launched the “AI Pyramid Computer Box” AI mini PC powered by an Axera AX8850 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC with a 24 TOPS NPU and featuring an unusual design since it’s housed in a pyramidal enclosure.
The mini PC features 4GB or 8GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC flash, a microSD card slot, two HDMI 2.0 ports (see specs for details), a 4-mic array, a built-in speaker, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 3.2 ports, and two USB-C ports for data and power. It serves as a desktop-grade Edge AI computing platform for systems such as AI vision gateways, smart security systems, and local smart photo albums.
USMC ☛ US Marine designs Corps’ first NDAA-compliant 3D-printed drone
Building HANX entailed over a thousand hours in the innovation lab and navigating government bureaucracy for approval, but the result is a drone that is secure, field-ready and designed by Marines for Marines, according to the release.
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi 500+ made to look like a BBC Micro PC
You've got a shiny new Raspberry Pi 500+. You've marveled at the colored lights on the keyboard, enjoyed the snappy performance of the SSD, and appreciated the 16 GB of RAM. Hopefully, you bought it before the prices went up. But what to do next?
Hackaday ☛ Making A DIY Refrigerated Vest With Battery And Solar Power
The basic unit runs on a couple of LiPo packs, but a solar-powered circuit was also built and tested using two small-ish panels. Of course, the requisite backpack-sized setup for that configuration is somewhat bulky, but at least the panels can also provide shade in addition to power for the compressor, hitting two fiery birds with one frosty stone.
Hackaday ☛ 180 Shots On A Roll With The Little Stupid Camera
We like the hack, though we would be worried about adhesive tape anywhere near the shutter blind on an SLR camera. It delivers glorious widescreen at the cost of a bit of resolution, but as an experimental camera it’s in the best tradition. This is one to hack into an unloved 1970s snapshot camera for the Shitty Camera Challenge!
Hackaday ☛ When Clever Hardware Hacks Bite Back: A Password Keeper Device Autopsy
Sometimes you have this project idea in your mind that seems so simple and straightforward, and which feels just so right that you have to roll with it. Then, years later you stumble across the sad remnants of the tearful saga and the dismal failure that it portrays. Do you put it away again, like an unpleasant memory, or write it up in an article, as a tearful confession of past sins? After some coaxing by a friend, [Alessandro] worked up the courage to detail how he set about making a hardware-only password keeper, and why it failed.
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Creating Buttons To Remember Things
Which is exactly what that button is for. They market it as a way to permanently record precious memories—and wear them on your sleeve. I think it’s brilliant. We don’t have an endless supply of metal clips and plastic caps to press that memory in so we have to be mindful: which one’s do we really want to create? Sure you can buy more and it’s not expensive, but that’s not the point. The point is that there won’t be a Duke on my bag, but there will be a Brain Baking logo. And, apparently, a MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF LISP warning.
Old VCR ☛ The Scriptovision Super Micro Script video titler is almost a home computer
Canadians, rejoice! Not only do you have curling, the Big Turk and Tim Hortons (and, when I was in BC last, Dr Pepper made with real cane sugar), you also have a number of interesting indigenous computers like the underappreciated Micro Computer Machines MCM/70 portable, the Tarot Electronics MIMIC (not to be confused with the more notorious Spartan Mimic), the Dynalogic Hyperion and of course the NABU Personal Computer. And, like your neighbours to the south, you have terminals too, most notably the Telidon and Alextel.