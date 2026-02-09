news
today's howtos
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Multi-Node K3s Cluster on Ubuntu 24.04
In this guide, we will learn how to install multi-node K3s cluster on Ubuntu 24.04 step-by-step using one control node and worker node.
K3s is a lightweight Kubernetes distribution designed for simplicity and low resource usage. It is ideal for labs, learning Kubernetes, edge deployments, and small environments.
-
Linux.org ☛ Setting Up Open Media Vault as a Home NAS
Open Media Vault is a Network Attached Storage (NAS) server based on Debian Linux. With this integrated Operating System (OS), you can share media to any other device on the network.
This is not a hardware solution, but a software solution that you can run on a system and share attached media, whether internal or external storage devices.
-
Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Running Your Own AS: BGP on FreeBSD with FRR, GRE Tunnels, and Policy Routing
Running your own Autonomous System on the public internet sounds like something reserved for ISPs and large enterprises. It’s not. With sponsoring LIRs making AS numbers and IPv6 prefixes accessible to individuals, and FreeBSD providing the routing tools to make it work, you can announce your own address space to the Default-Free Zone from a single virtual machine.
This article walks through the complete setup: obtaining resources from RIPE via a sponsoring LIR, configuring a FreeBSD BGP router with FRR, building GRE/GIF tunnels to distribute prefixes to remote servers, and solving the routing challenge that arises when a server needs to speak from two different IPv6 address spaces simultaneously.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Systemd and blocking connections to localhost, including via 'any'
I recently discovered a surprising path to accessing localhost URLs and services, where instead of connecting to 127.0.0.1 or the IPv6 equivalent, you connected to 0.0.0.0 (or the IPv6 equivalent). In that entry I mentioned that I didn't know if systemd's IPAddressDeny would block this. I've now tested this, and the answer is that systemd's restrictions do block this. If you set 'IPAddressDeny=localhost', the service or whatever is blocked from the 0.0.0.0 variation as well (for both outbound and inbound connections). This is exactly the way it should be, so you might wonder why I was uncertain and felt I needed to test it.
-
Linuxize ☛ Grep Cheatsheet
Quick reference for the grep text search command
-
Linuxize ☛ How to Set or Change Timezone on Debian 13
Learn how to check and change the system time zone on Debian 13 Trixie using the timedatectl command.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenJDK 25 on Debian (13, 12, 11)
OpenJDK 25 is a Long-Term Support release of the free, open-source Java Development Kit. It finalizes scoped values for thread-safe data sharing, introduces a key derivation function API for cryptographic operations, and brings module import declarations and compact source files to production.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change TimeZone on Debian 13
Managing timezone settings correctly keeps your Debian 13 system running smoothly. Whether you’re a system administrator deploying servers across multiple regions or a desktop user who needs accurate local time, knowing how to configure timezone settings is essential. Incorrect timezone configuration can wreak havoc on scheduled tasks, corrupt log timestamps, and cause application synchronization issues.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Percona on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Percona Server stands out as one of the most powerful alternatives to MySQL, offering enhanced performance, scalability, and enterprise-grade features that database administrators truly appreciate.
-
Linuxize ☛ Awk Cheatsheet
Quick reference for the awk text processing command