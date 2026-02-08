Calibre 9.2 is here to improve ZIP output by allowing us to change the template engine used for HTML templating from Templite to Mustache for greater safety and performance, and adds a new option to the check library features to allow us to rebuild the annotations search index.

For now, KDE Linux is in an alpha state, but renowned KDE developer Nate Graham revealed today that KDE’s operating system of the future is gearing up for a beta release with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, Plasma login manager, and KDE initial setup.

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.8, the PeaZip 10.9 release promises an improved user experience with new alternative context menus for Open with and Rename actions, new keyboard shortcuts for the Text and Hex viewers, and improved internal drag and drop from the file manager pane to the navigation tree pane.

Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

The system is built on Qualcomm’s QCS405 system-on-chip, featuring a 650 MHz 24Kc MIPS processor paired with 128 MB of RAM and 32 MB of onboard flash.

22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 08, 2026



Our anniversary is 4 months away

This year we're seeing healthy growth in interest in GNU/Linux, at least judging by traffic levels seen here. We see our site cited a lot in Google "Overviews" and yesterday we served 1.3 million requests (1.7 million across all sites), maybe owing to recent publicity.

Despite reducing the time spent curating Linux links, we still find and add a lot. Despite spending more time writing original stories - perhaps owning to it - our pages get viewed more.

Editorial changes or style changes are being considered in light of the nature of the Web changing (not limited to LLM slop infesting it), but we'll probably carry on in more or less than same way. We've not changed much since 2004. █

Image source: A cute little Carolina wren is peeking out the hole of a bird house.