22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links
Our anniversary is 4 months away
This year we're seeing healthy growth in interest in GNU/Linux, at least judging by traffic levels seen here. We see our site cited a lot in Google "Overviews" and yesterday we served 1.3 million requests (1.7 million across all sites), maybe owing to recent publicity.
Despite reducing the time spent curating Linux links, we still find and add a lot. Despite spending more time writing original stories - perhaps owning to it - our pages get viewed more.
Editorial changes or style changes are being considered in light of the nature of the Web changing (not limited to LLM slop infesting it), but we'll probably carry on in more or less than same way. We've not changed much since 2004. █
Image source: A cute little Carolina wren is peeking out the hole of a bird house.