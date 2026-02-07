original
Tux Machines So Far in 2026
Having just published Part III about the SRA, which deals with abusive litigation that targeted us and how my wife responded to it, I'd like to write about positive things.
Tux Machines experienced phenomenal growth this year. We see a lot of traffic and we're publishing many original stories - something that Tux Machines always did (since 2004) but neglected somewhat in later years because Drupal is slow (a bloated pain) and there was way too much news to catch up with.
In hindsight, the attacks on Tux Machines only made it stronger and more popular. It's like a "war scar" that makes the combatant much stronger upon returning to a battleground.
GNU/Linux makes many advances this year (in gaming also!) and Tux Machines will do its best to issue commentary - not just news links - to cover this. █
