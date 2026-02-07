news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ More than meets the eye: Behind the scenes of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (Part 5)
-
Red Hat ☛ Run Voxtral Mini 4B Realtime on vLLM with Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) on Day 1: A step-by-step guide [Ed: IBM Red Hat still peddling slop all day long]
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 6
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating VM migration to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization: Hitachi storage offload delivers faster data movement
For IT leaders who haven't overseen a VM migration in a decade or more, this long timeline often comes as a surprise. What many assumed would take a few weeks can stretch into months or even years.