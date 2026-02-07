It's hard to imagine something as fundamental to computing as the sudo command becoming abandonware, yet here we are: its solitary maintainer is asking for help to keep the project alive.

It's a common trope in the open-source computing community that a small number of solitary maintainers do a disproportionate amount of work keeping critical software going, often with little recognition or support. Ubuntu Unity and the NGINX Ingress Controller are just two examples we've covered in recent months, and now we can add another, far more critical one to the mix.

Sudo, for those not familiar with Unix systems, is a command-line utility that allows authorized users to run specific commands as another user, typically the superuser, under tightly controlled policy rules. It is a foundational component of Unix and Linux systems: without tools like sudo, administrators would be forced to rely more heavily on direct root logins or broader privilege escalation mechanisms, increasing both operational risk and attack surface.