news
Spidermonkey Development Update and Mozilla Lost Its Way (Says One of Its Original Creators)
-
Spidermonkey Development Blog: Flipping Responsibility for Jobs in SpiderMonkey
This blog post is written both as a heads-up to embedders of SpiderMonkey, and an explanation of why the changes are coming
As an embedder of SpiderMonkey one of the decisions you have to make is whether or not to provide your own implementation of the job queue.
The responsibility of the job queue is to hold pending jobs for
Promises, which in the HTML spec are called ‘microtasks’. For embedders, the status quo of 2025 was two options: [...]
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Kitten Meat Deli Slices
It was originally about Mozilla becoming an advertising company but it could as easily have been about Mozilla becoming an AI company or about Mozilla going all in on cryptocurrency or about Internet Archive doing the same or about Mozilla being funded by Google or about The Long Now Foundation releasing NFTs or about Mozilla allowing W3C to bless DRM or, more recently about Wikipedia taking funding from Microsoft, OpenAI, Facebook and Amazon (and without even the fig-leaf of "donation" but as customers).