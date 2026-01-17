news
Standards: Importance of ODF and "How Markdown Took Over the World"
-
Document Foundation ☛ Why open standards are extremely beneficial to end users
Whenever I talk to other technology users — including CTOs, CSOs and ICT managers, who in theory should have a certain level of expertise — I realise that most of them never consider standards when using applications, devices or websites.
-
Michael Tsai ☛ How Markdown Took Over the World
I’m pleasantly surprised at how ubiquitous Markdown has become, though strangely it’s still not built into WordPress. I actually don’t love it for blogging—since it can’t express a cite attribute and also I’m starting with chunks of text that are already HTML. I don’t see much benefit in mixing the two, so I continue to use plain HTML. I also continue to use reStructuredText for my product manuals. But pretty much everywhere else I use Markdown.