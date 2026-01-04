news
MYIR SoM Leverages Zynq UltraScale+ with Arm and FPGA Integration
Software support includes a ready-to-run Linux 6.6.40 platform based on PetaLinux 2024.2, with U-Boot 2024.01 and a customized kernel.
MYIR supplies a full SDK and board support drivers for major interfaces such as PCIe, SATA, USB, Ethernet, CAN, DisplayPort, HDMI, and SD, along with prebuilt HDMI and LCD PetaLinux images and corresponding source code. The platform also supports AMD Vitis for heterogeneous Arm-FPGA software development.