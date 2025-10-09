Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

For waking up a PC on a network behind one or more routers, some tricks must be used. When the routers forward directed subnet broadcasts, it is possible to use the broadcast address of the destination network. The problem is that many routers don’t forward broadcast packets, so the packet will never arrive at the network.

It is possible to send the packet to the remote net however, by sending it to the IP address of another host on that network that’s alive at that moment. The remote hosts will probably ignore the packet, but it has been seen by the listening NIC that’s also on the same subnet, and it will turn on the computer.

This is free and open source software.