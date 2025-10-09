Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

news
wakeonlan - Perl script
For waking up a PC on a network behind one or more routers, some tricks must be used. When the routers forward directed subnet broadcasts, it is possible to use the broadcast address of the destination network. The problem is that many routers don’t forward broadcast packets, so the packet will never arrive at the network.
It is possible to send the packet to the remote net however, by sending it to the IP address of another host on that network that’s alive at that moment. The remote hosts will probably ignore the packet, but it has been seen by the listening NIC that’s also on the same subnet, and it will turn on the computer.
simple-git-hooks - tool to manage git hooks
However, this package requires you to manually apply the changes to git hooks. If you update them often, this is probably not the best choice.
Also, this package allows you to set only one command per git hook.
Roq - static site generator
Roq is billed as a powerful static site generator that combines the best features of tools like Jekyll and Hugo, but within the Java ecosystem.
It aims to provide a modern approach with Quarkus at its core, requiring zero configuration to get started —ideal for developers who want to jump right in, while still being flexible enough for advanced users to hook into Java for deeper customization.
Benchmarking the BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC
The N100 machine is much cheaper than all the machines. It’s included simply to put in perspective the performance improvement offered by the higher specification machines.
Each machine is tested with the same software and configured to ensure consistency between results. All power management functionality is disabled when running the benchmarks. Where available, I enabled Performance Mode in the Power Limit mode section in the BIOS. Every performance enhancing technique is used e.g. the performance governor is used for all tests, each machine was running with as few processes running as possible (e.g. no X11/Wayland is running except for the graphic benchmarks).
Let’s kick off with a variety of processor benchmarks.
Manga Reader - for local files
Manga Reader is a manga reader for local files.
The application is in maintenance mode, so only bug fixes will be made going forward.
virtwold - Wake-on-LAN for libvirt based VMs
A use-case is to have a gaming VM that doesn’t need to be running all the time. NVIDIA Gamestream and Moonlight both have the ability to send WOL packets in an attempt to wake an associated system. For “real” hardware, this works great. Unfortunately, for VMs it doesn’t really do anything since there’s no physical NIC snooping for the WOL packet. This daemon attempts to solve that.
