news
GNU/Linux and More
-
Graphics Stack
-
Applications
-
XDA ☛ 5 Windows apps that stop me from switching to Linux [Ed: Those can be run under GNU/Linux too]
-
-
Games
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Classic Snake game now playable in your browser URL address bar — JavaScript remake uses Unicode Braille characters to render the game
A new version of Snake, coded to run in your browser’s URL address bar, makes playing it on your old Nokia brick feel luxuriously high-res and futuristic.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Systemd Free ☛ 2025 hardcore list of 21 linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts | systemd-free linux community
This list is going to be short and there may be a sublist of distros with a medium strict standard. We shall explain what the object is, below the short list (which we hope the community will assist in making longer as we have not been able to currently review the work of every distro and fork).
2025 list of “healthy” hardcore distros in alphabetical order with date/activity indicator (xxx)
-
Carl Svensson ☛ Working with the Amiga's RAM and RAD disks
A RAM disk exactly what it sounds like: using a portion of a computer's RAM as a disk. The benefit is, above all else, speed. The drawback is, naturally, less RAM available for running software.
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Kevin Fenzi: infra weekly recap: Early October 2025
Another saturday, so time for another weekly recap!
Looping mailing list bounces are not fun
We had a bit of fun in the early part of the week with our mailman server alerting about having a lot of mails in the queue. Looking at it, I found that they were almost entirely bounces, but why?
Well, it was a sad confluence of events: some providers send bounce emails that are almost completely useless. I'll go ahead and name names: mimecast (used by Red Hat) and ibm (their own thing I guess?). These bounces don't include the orig email, don't include headers from the orig email, don't include who the email was sent to. So, for example, say a fictional someone named Bob Smith signs up for a fedora list with bsmith@redhat.com. They then leave the company and emails to them bounce with a message saying "foobar@somethinginternal" bounced. You have no way to tell who it was really unless their internal name and external name match up. mailman cannot process these bounce messages at all, so it just drops them.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Hackaday ☛ How To Design Custom LCDs For Your Own Projects
These days, you can buy full graphical LCD or OLED displays for just a few dollars. However, if you’re so inclined, you can actually get your own segmented LCDs made to suit your own projects. [Icoso Labs] explains how it’s done, with plenty of handy tips along the way.
-
Rui Carmo ☛ Raspberry Pi
A relatively underwhelming ARM development board to begin with that was upgraded to a very reasonably performing quad-core CPU in February 2015 and got built-in Wi-Fi in February 2016, and which eventually gave its name to an entire family of devices, from the Pi Pico to aarch64 boards.
-
Hackaday ☛ Serial And UPDI Handled Together With One Convenient Circuit
Sometimes it’s nice when you can do everything you need to do with just one single port. In this vein, [Nicola Strappazzon] whipped up a circuit to combine serial and UPDI programming in a very convenient way.
-
-