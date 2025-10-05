GNU/Linux and More

Another saturday, so time for another weekly recap!

Looping mailing list bounces are not fun

We had a bit of fun in the early part of the week with our mailman server alerting about having a lot of mails in the queue. Looking at it, I found that they were almost entirely bounces, but why?

Well, it was a sad confluence of events: some providers send bounce emails that are almost completely useless. I'll go ahead and name names: mimecast (used by Red Hat) and ibm (their own thing I guess?). These bounces don't include the orig email, don't include headers from the orig email, don't include who the email was sent to. So, for example, say a fictional someone named Bob Smith signs up for a fedora list with bsmith@redhat.com. They then leave the company and emails to them bounce with a message saying "foobar@somethinginternal" bounced. You have no way to tell who it was really unless their internal name and external name match up. mailman cannot process these bounce messages at all, so it just drops them.