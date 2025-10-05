Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing

Today we're launching a fundraising campaign to sustain and strengthen GNU Guix. Guix is completely independent from any company or institution, we rely on the support of our community to fund the project. If you can, please help sustain Guix by making a donation.

Why we need your support

Like many Free Software projects we need financial support because running a project is expensive. We incur costs for development infrastructure, facilitating developer collaboration and supporting the community around the project.