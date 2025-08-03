New redshift tray app and udevd timeout fixed in EasyOS

This has been a headache for the last month or so. See a recent post:



"The mysterious behaviour of udevd"

https://bkhome.org/news/202507/the-mysterious-behaviour-of-udevd.html



When a udev rule calls a program, binary or script, if it takes too long, now set to 20 seconds, udevd will hang the bootup until the 20 second timeout, then kill the program.