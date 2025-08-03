news
New redshift tray app and udevd timeout fixed in EasyOS
-
Barry Kauler ☛ New redshift tray app
There is a long history of these screen tint and brightness control packages. See this post:
"The return of brightness-control"
https://bkhome.org/news/202507/the-return-of-brightness-control.html
Easy 6.119 has 'brightness-control' tray applet.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ udevd timeout fixed
This has been a headache for the last month or so. See a recent post:
"The mysterious behaviour of udevd"
https://bkhome.org/news/202507/the-mysterious-behaviour-of-udevd.html
When a udev rule calls a program, binary or script, if it takes too long, now set to 20 seconds, udevd will hang the bootup until the 20 second timeout, then kill the program.