GNU/Linux Leftovers
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-07-27 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #335
Audiocasts/Shows
This week in Linux 322: GNU/Linux 6.16, KDE's new distro, 10 Years of Feren OS, UK's Online Safety Act & more GNU/Linux news
01:28 GNU/Linux Kernel 6.16 Released
04:12 KDE Linux: KDE's own GNU/Linux distro
08:39 10 Year Anniversary of Feren OS
13:03 UK's Online Safety Act is wreaking havoc online
19:21 Kapitano Anti-Virus Abandons Ship
22:35 Helium OS 10 Released
25:00 libinput 1.29 Released
26:07 Outro
This week in Linux, we have a jam packed show for you with a brand new version of the GNU/Linux kernel with GNU/Linux 6.16. Then we have some new distros to talk about with KDE GNU/Linux and Helium OS.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Packaging changes at NeuroFedora
The NeuroFedora team has decided to make a couple of changes to the artefacts that we produce and maintain: [...]
Debian Family
puer-robustus: My Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code '25 at Debian
I’ve participated in this year’s Google Summer of Code (GSoC) program and have been working on the small (90h) “autopkgtests for the rsync package” project at Debian.
Raju Devidas: Use phone/tablets/other laptops as external monitor with your laptop
This method is for wayland based systems. There are better ways to do this on GNOME or KDE desktops, but the method we are going to use is independent of DE/WM that you are using.
I am doing this on sway window manager, but you can try this on any other Wayland based WM or DE. I have not tried this on Xorg based systems, there are several other guides for Xorg based systems online.
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One Hertz Challenge: Learn Morse Code One Second At A Time
Learning Morse Code is no longer a requirement for HAMs in many jurisdictions, but it’s still a nice skill to have. [I_void(warranties)] wanted to learn, but couldn’t find a trainer that fit his style. What to do but build it yourself? Since we’re in the midst of a challenge, he took up the gauntlet and turned his need to learn Morse into a 1 hertz Morse code game.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Dan Horák: Firefox 128.13.0 ESR built for ppc64le
The JIT-enabled Firefox 128.13.0 ESR has been built for Fedora/ppc64le in my TalosCOPR repository. It took longer than expected because of some COPR infra issues (builds have been timing out), but all F-41, F-42 and Rawhide builds are available now.
