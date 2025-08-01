Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Oracle has introduced new licensing terms that some users may see as hidden within the terms for VirtualBox, the general-purpose virtualization software for x86_64 hardware.

An eagle-eyed licensing consultant in Germany has spotted that licensing terms for downloads from the VirtualBox website have changed, effectively ending the opportunity for a free three-month trial once the user downloads the software.

Bernhard Halbetel, who works for advisory firm DBConcepts, has pointed out that anyone who has VirtualBox 7.1 or later might be liable for a licensing charge under the updated terms and conditions, even if they are not using the software.