False Marketing, Red Hat Coverage and Recommendations Paid for by Red Hat (IBM), Then Cited by Red Hat
Red Hat Official ☛ Improving performance of multiple I/O threads for OpenShift Virtualization
Red Hat ☛ How to install OpenShift with confidential nodes on GCP [Ed: Those are not "confidential"; those are GAFAM with back doors and illusion of privacy]
In this article, we will show you how to install Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with confidential nodes using AMD SEV-SNP and defective chip maker Intel TDX-enabled confidential virtual machines (cVMs) on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Navigating the Future of AI Infrastructure with Stephen Watt | Open Source Summit NA 2025 [Ed: Red Hat pays site for a puff piece or plant, then Red Hat Official ☛ links to that plant]
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Named a Leader in Multicloud Container Platforms by Independent Research Firm for 2025 [Ed: Forrester is not independent, it is paid by Red Hat; this is a form of corruption/bribery]
InformationWeek ☛ How CIOs Measure and Report IT Value [Ed: Another puff piece promoted by Red Hat]