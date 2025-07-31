news
Raspberry Pi and Programmable Computers
-
CNX Software ☛ CM5 MINIMA Raspberry Pi CM5 carrier board features M.2 2230/2242 socket for Hailo Hey Hi (AI) accelerator or NVMe SSD
The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board for the Raspberry Pi CM5, which includes an M.2 M-Key slot for Hailo Hey Hi (AI) accelerators or SSDs. Developed with Pierluigi Colangeli, it is suitable for Hey Hi (AI) camera traps, smart devices, home automation, and other space-constrained projects. The carrier board also features USB-C Power Delivery, Gigabit Ethernet, and a standard HDMI port for video output.
-
CNX Software ☛ ALPON X5 – A Raspberry Pi CM5 Edge Hey Hi (AI) computer with 25 TOPS accelerator, 4G LTE connectivity (Crowdfunding)
The Raspberry Pi CM4-powered ALPON X4 was introduced last April, but SixFab has now upped the ante with the ALPON X5 Edge Hey Hi (AI) computer based on a Raspberry Pi CM5, and equipped with a 25 TOPS DeepX DX-M1 Hey Hi (AI) accelerator capable of competing against NVIDIA Jetson solutions.
-
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One-Hertz Challenge: A Software-Only AM Radio Transmitter
We’ve been loving the variety of entries to the 2025 One-Hertz Challenge. Many a clock has been entered, to be sure, but also some projects that step well outside simple timekeeping. Case in point, this AM transmitter from [oldradiofixer.]
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ From coder to mentor: Meet Isabelle
From club member to mentor, Isabelle shares how her passion for reading and helping others led her to mentor at a local Code Club.
-
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi updates RP2350, launches new hacking challenge
Chris Boross, senior sales exec at Raspberry Pi, told us that with the new stepping, the team wanted to deal with the issue and render the additional circuitry unnecessary. "It's a drop-in replacement," he said. "This is something that we always wanted to take care of."
-
Leadedsolder ☛ CoCo1 composite video
When I got the CoCo, one of the big problems was the super-smeary, snowy video on the RF-out. Even though composite video is generated internally by the video circuitry of the computer, Tandy didn’t end up breaking it out to an actual port. Lots of other 8-bit machines of the era are in the same boat. Luckily, adding a composite video port to the CoCo is very straightforward! So straightforward, in fact, that I did it twice.
-
Hackaday ☛ Rebooting WarGames‘ WOPR With A Pi And Gemini
WarGames fans, rejoice: [Nick Bild] has rebooted WOPR for real. In his latest hack, the Falcon, he recreates the iconic AI from the 1983 film using a Raspberry Pi 400, a vintage SP0256-AL2 speech chip from General Instrument, and Google’s Gemini LLM. A build to bring us back to the Reagan-era.
-
Atlantic Council ☛ The journey of reprogrammable semiconductors through their supply chain
This interactive offers a concise overview of the nuances that make the FPGA supply chain uniquely challenging.
-
Hackaday ☛ Soldered RAM Upgrades Finally Available For Mac-PPC
In the retrocomputing world, [DosDude1] is a name spoken with more than a little respect. He’s back again with a long-awaited hack for PowerPC Macintosh: soldered RAM upgrades!