news
Red Hat Promotes Back Doors and Fake 'Studies' That It Paid For
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Confidential containers on Microsoft Azure with Red Hat OpenShift Sandboxed Containers 1.10 and Red Hat Build of Trustee [Ed: Red Hat is falsely marketing proprietary, back-doored Microsoft things as confidential; IBM has no sense of integrity anymore]
OpenShift sandboxed containers delivers a lightweight and powerful way to run workloads in isolation. Confidential containers add an additional layer for hardware-protected environments, leveraging Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) to enable containerized confidential computing. With version 1.10, we continue our commitment to helping organizations protect sensitive data in use, improve workload isolation, and meet stringent compliance requirements, all while embracing the flexibility of cloud-native applications and multi-cloud deployments.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Deploy sensitive workloads with OpenShift confidential containers [Ed: More fake security from IBM; truly atrocious]
CoCo integrate trusted execution environment (TEE) infrastructure with the cloud-native world. A TEE is an isolated environment with enhanced security provided by confidential computing-capable hardware, such as Azure cloud infrastructure. A special virtual machine (VM) called a confidential virtual machine (CVM) that executes inside the TEE is the foundation for the OpenShift CoCo solution. CoCo leverages those CVM to create pods inside them which results in a confidential container (pod) for running workloads with enhanced security.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Container Platforms, Q3 2025 [Ed: Forrester is bribed by Red Hat to issues marketing disguised as "independent" "analyses"]
The Forrester Wave offers guidance to prospective buyers navigating a technology market, drawing upon analysis and expert opinion. According to Forrester, “The Forrester Wave uses a transparent methodology to compare the players in a software, hardware, or services market so our clients can make well-informed purchasing decisions.”