XDA and Storage With GNU/Linux at home

Are you still installing apps on your NAS from your manufacturer’s app store? It’s time to stop. I only trust Docker for installing apps on my NAS, instead of using a native app store. Why? Well, there are several reasons, and almost all of it centers around security.

Docker Containers Only Get Access to What I Let Them

One of my favorite attributes of Docker is how secure it can be. With a Docker container, it really only has access to what I grant it.

Should I want to keep things ultra-secure, I can have Docker create a segregated volume that the container accesses for storage and nothing else can touch it (and it can’t touch anything else). Or, I could opt to mount a folder (or specific file) from the OS to the container.