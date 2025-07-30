news
XDA and Storage With GNU/Linux at home
XDA ☛ 11 Linux commands everyone should know to manage their storage
Linux may be easier to use than ever before, but you'll still need to open up a command line from time to time. That includes managing your storage, which isn't exactly easy to do in Linux, even with a visual file management application. Thankfully, you can accomplish just about anything directly from the terminal window, assuming you know a few basic commands.
XDA ☛ 4 reasons I use both NFS and SMB on my NAS for file sharing
When configuring your network-attached storage (NAS) for sending and receiving files from clients, several protocols are available. The two most common are Server Message Block (SMB) and Network File System (NFS). SMB is best suited for Windows clients, while NFS is the go-to for Linux and macOS (and any other Unix-based system). Depending on what devices you have on your home local area network (LAN) that will interact with the NAS, it may be prudent to have both active and running. It's what I do, and here's why.
XDA ☛ I've mapped my TrueNAS storage server to my home lab for easy access, and here's the right way to do it
When it comes to a custom NAS setup, you’ve got plenty of choices for the operating system. There’s OpenMediaVault for underpowered devices, Unraid for premium users, and even good ol’ Proxmox, once you arm it with the right packages. However, TrueNAS Scale is my favorite NAS-centric distribution by a long shot, thanks to its top-notch performance, free nature, data protection services, and ZFS support.
It also offers several network sharing protocols to help me access my precious ZFS-powered datasets from every device in my arsenal. Unfortunately, TrueNAS Scale isn’t the simplest OS to use – especially if you’re a beginner. So, here’s a quick guide on how you can share your TrueNAS Scale server with other devices over your home network.
HowTo Geek ☛ Why I Use Docker Instead of Installing Apps Directly on My NAS
Are you still installing apps on your NAS from your manufacturer’s app store? It’s time to stop. I only trust Docker for installing apps on my NAS, instead of using a native app store. Why? Well, there are several reasons, and almost all of it centers around security.
Docker Containers Only Get Access to What I Let Them
One of my favorite attributes of Docker is how secure it can be. With a Docker container, it really only has access to what I grant it.
Should I want to keep things ultra-secure, I can have Docker create a segregated volume that the container accesses for storage and nothing else can touch it (and it can’t touch anything else). Or, I could opt to mount a folder (or specific file) from the OS to the container.