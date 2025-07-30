XDA Articles on Proxmox for Personal Use

Backups are the most essential maintenance task for computing devices, and believing otherwise only sets you up for a lot of despair when things eventually go wrong. This is especially true for home labs, as their experimental nature makes them a lot more prone to freak accidents involving everything from mistakenly-edited config files to DNS-related ailments,

I’ve got a dedicated NAS for my data archival needs, and it pairs well with my Proxmox Backup Server. But if you’re familiar with the 3-2-1 backup scheme, you’ll know that this setup is far from ideal, as I’ll need another copy of my data stored on a cloud server to ensure my virtual guests remain recoverable on the off chance that both my Proxmox node and NAS break down at the same time. As such, I decided to pair the TrueNAS Scale dataset containing my PBS-aided backups with a Google Drive account.