XDA Articles on Proxmox for Personal Use

Articles on Proxmox for Personal Use
I back up my Proxmox workstation to the cloud... using my TrueNAS Scale server
Backups are the most essential maintenance task for computing devices, and believing otherwise only sets you up for a lot of despair when things eventually go wrong. This is especially true for home labs, as their experimental nature makes them a lot more prone to freak accidents involving everything from mistakenly-edited config files to DNS-related ailments,
I’ve got a dedicated NAS for my data archival needs, and it pairs well with my Proxmox Backup Server. But if you’re familiar with the 3-2-1 backup scheme, you’ll know that this setup is far from ideal, as I’ll need another copy of my data stored on a cloud server to ensure my virtual guests remain recoverable on the off chance that both my Proxmox node and NAS break down at the same time. As such, I decided to pair the TrueNAS Scale dataset containing my PBS-aided backups with a Google Drive account.
I use these 5 essential companion services with my Proxmox hub
Proxmox is my favorite virtualization platform, and there are plenty of reasons why I adore it more than all its rivals combined. Its low system requirements and built-in LXC support make it perfect for underpowered devices, while its Ceph storage, high-availability provisions, ZFS compatibility, SDN tools, and cutting-edge performance complement high-end servers.
Plus, it meshes really well with other server-oriented applications and utilities, regardless of whether they identify as separate platforms with their own niche uses or are general-purpose services belonging to the self-hosted ecosystem. In fact, here’s a curated list of tools that enhance the functionality of my Proxmox server to the next level.
I used Proxmox Datacenter Manager with my PVE nodes - here's how it went
Contrary to what you’d expect from a platform designed for home servers, Proxmox has fairly minimal system requirements – to the point where it’s possible to convert any old machine into a reliable PVE node. In fact, I’ve spent the last couple of weeks turning ancient laptops – systems I’d otherwise consider e-waste – into reliable Proxmox-based LXC-hosting servers.
But my latest Proxmox escapades have brought a new issue to light: I have no way of managing the entire battalion of PVE nodes running in my home lab. Luckily for folks such as myself, Proxmox Datacenter Manager is a utility purposely designed to help keep track of PVE nodes. Now that I’ve started using it, I can confirm that Proxmox Datacenter Manager has plenty of perks and quirks, and here’s a quick log of my experience with the tool.