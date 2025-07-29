news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install and Use dig and nslookup Commands in Linux
In this guide, you’ll learn how to install dig and nslookup on major Linux distributions, how to use both tools effectively, and explore real-world examples for DNS lookups, reverse lookups, mail server checks, and more.
-
Eerie Linux ☛ Installing *BSD in 2025 part 5 – Bonus: A look beyond our teacup
This article will be the last of a series that went beyond my expectations in about every regard. The original intent was to simply review NetBSD’s installer (I even found a raw first draft for an article dating back to December 2023), but I thought that I could extend that to all four major BSDs. Slightly annoyed by how some gullible people take the answers given by AI chat bots as plain truth, I decided to investigate what various open-source models claim about the BSDs. Then I did the actual installer reviews and was surprised that (mostly for NetBSD but also for OpenBSD) this sparked quite a bit of interest.
-
Alvaro Montoro ☛ Drawing with CSS: Black Cat
How to draw a kawaii kitten with HTML and CSS, and animate it to make the cartoon cuter. With a video to show the process.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KRdp on Manjaro
Remote desktop access has become essential for modern computing workflows. Whether you’re managing multiple systems, working remotely, or providing technical support, having reliable remote desktop protocol (RDP) functionality on your Manjaro GNU/Linux system can significantly enhance productivity and flexibility.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeCAD on Manjaro
FreeCAD stands as one of the most powerful open-source parametric 3D modeling applications available today. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple installation methods for FreeCAD on Manjaro Linux, ensuring you can choose the approach that best suits your needs and technical requirements.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on AlmaLinux 10
Krita stands as one of the most powerful open-source digital painting applications available today, offering professional-grade features that rival expensive proprietary software. For AlmaLinux 10 users seeking a robust creative solution, installing Krita opens doors to advanced digital artistry, illustration, and design capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotcut on Fedora 42
Video editing on GNU/Linux has evolved tremendously, with professional-grade tools now readily available for content creators and enthusiasts alike. Among these powerful applications, Shotcut stands out as a free, open-source video editor that rivals commercial alternatives in both functionality and performance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tasksel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Managing software installations on Ubuntu can become overwhelming when you need multiple related packages for specific tasks. Whether you’re setting up a web server, configuring a desktop environment, or establishing a development workstation, installing packages individually consumes valuable time and increases the risk of missing critical components.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LocalSend on Manjaro
Sharing files across different devices and operating systems has always been a challenge for GNU/Linux users. While proprietary solutions like AirDrop work seamlessly within Apple’s ecosystem, GNU/Linux users often struggle to find reliable, secure alternatives for cross-platform file sharing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install AMD Radeon Driver on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AMD Radeon Driver on AlmaLinux 10. AlmaLinux, as a Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) derivative, requires careful attention to driver installation methods to ensure optimal GPU performance and system stability.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE ISO Image Writer on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Creating bootable USB drives is an essential skill for GNU/Linux enthusiasts, system administrators, and everyday users who need to install operating systems or run live distributions. The process requires reliable tools that can accurately write ISO images to USB storage devices without corruption or data loss.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DBeaver on AlmaLinux 10
DBeaver stands as one of the most versatile and powerful universal database tools available today, offering seamless connectivity across multiple database platforms. For system administrators and developers working with AlmaLinux 10, installing DBeaver provides access to a comprehensive database management solution that supports everything from MySQL and PostgreSQL to Oracle and MongoDB.
-
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux how to install arch (with btrfs and without frustration) + minimalistic latest MATE Desktop
Want maximum software minimalism? 😀 Debian or Arch might be the OS.