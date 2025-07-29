This article will be the last of a series that went beyond my expectations in about every regard. The original intent was to simply review NetBSD’s installer (I even found a raw first draft for an article dating back to December 2023), but I thought that I could extend that to all four major BSDs. Slightly annoyed by how some gullible people take the answers given by AI chat bots as plain truth, I decided to investigate what various open-source models claim about the BSDs. Then I did the actual installer reviews and was surprised that (mostly for NetBSD but also for OpenBSD) this sparked quite a bit of interest.